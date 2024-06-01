Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Interested in Unexpected Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies need more size heading into next season. After trading Steven Adams, it seems like there's a chance that the franchise may make that move via the draft.
According to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies are considering potentially trading up for center Donovan Clingan.
The Grizzlies currently have the number 9th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. It's not 100% certain where Clingan will end up in the draft, but some have expected him to be as high as the fifth pick being selected by the Charlotte Hornets. ESPN also has him being a number 3 prospect in their top 100 list. With how great he performed in the NCAA tournament, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Clingan becomes a top 3 pick. It remains to be seen what the Grizzlies would actually need to give up or how they need to go, but one can't imagine it'll be a marginal piece.
This season on the Huskies, Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists on 64/25/58 shooting from the field. His 19 total blocks in the NCAA tournament were the most since the 2016 tournament.
Realistically, while the Memphis Grizzlies need some size, they shouldn't be trading for Clingan if it requires shaking up their roster tremendously. The team has some amazing foundational pieces to make a great run next season and needs to give it a chance to run the season healthy.
