Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Looking to Trade Lottery Pick
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the quietest teams so far this offseason. While the team hasn't made any major moves yet, that doesn't mean a move isn't coming.
According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have Ziaire Williams available for trade.
"The Grizzlies are discussing deals to move 2021 lottery draft pick Ziaire Williams, league sources said," Charania said in his article.
Ziaire Williams was the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Last season, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 40/31/83 shooting for the Memphis Grizzlies. One wouldn't typically expect Williams to be a steady force in the Grizzlies rotation, but he played in 62 games and started in 31 games during the team's injury-riddled season.
One of the biggest silver linings to the Memphis Grizzlies getting crushed by injuries last season was the fact that they were able to develop players like Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson. While Jackson will likely be a rotation player next season, it's looking like Williams won't be, and that's okay.
It hasn't been stated what specifically the Memphis Grizzlies are looking for in place of Ziaire Williams, but one could imagine it could be a backup point guard or just another forward. Hopefully, Ziaire Williams will get the chance to develop on another team that could use his services.
