Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-6-20

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 19 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 31-32. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

My Thoughts On Last Night's Scoreboard Watch

Portland Trailblazers

Record: 28-36

Current Standing: 9th

Season Series: Grizz lead 1-0 with two games remaining

Games Remaining: 18

Last night: Lost, 127-117 to the Phoenix Suns

Games Behind Grizz: 3.5

Grizz Magic Number: 15

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings

Record: 27-35

Current Standing: 10th

Season Series: Kings won 3-1

Games Remaining: 20

Last night: off

Games Behind Grizz: 3.5

Grizz Magic Number: 16

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 27-36

Current Standing: 11th

Season Series: Pelicans lead 2-0 with two games remaining

Games Remaining: 19

Last night: Won, 110-104 over the Miami Heat

Games Behind Grizz: 4.0

Grizz Magic Number: 15

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs

Record: 26-34

Current Standing: 11th

Season Series: Grizz lead 2-1 with one game remaining

Games Remaining: 21

Last night: Lost, 139-120 to the Brooklyn Nets

Games Behind Grizz: 4.0

Grizz Magic Number: 16

