Memphis Grizzlies Star Announces Big Personal News
Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Forming an elite backcourt with Ja Morant in recent years, Bane owns career averages of 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 46.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep.
While it came in just 42 games, Bane averaged a career-high 23.7 points last season in a career-high 34.4 minutes per game. Like several of his teammates, including Morant, Bane spent much of last season injured.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Bane announced the big personal news that he is now married.
Via Bane: "Forever 🔒♾️❤️🔥"
Bane turned 26 years old earlier this offseason and is entering the first year of his five-year contract extension with Memphis.
Via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on June 30, 2023: “BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term.”
The return of Bane and Morant next season is one of the primary reasons the Grizzlies did not make any major additions to their roster this summer. Believing in their core, the Grizzlies will hope for better injury luck this upcoming season than they had last year.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France