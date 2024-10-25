Memphis Grizzlies Star Downgraded as OUT vs Houston Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies opened their NBA regular season this past Wednesday, down one very pivotal player, Jaren Jackson Jr. Unfortunately, it looks like the team will be down Jackson again as they face off against the Houston Rockets.
Fans were anticipating a slight chance of seeing Jaren Jackson Jr. return to the court tonight. However, the Grizzlies have officially listed Jackson as out against the Houston Rockets. His status was just recently downgraded. According to Grizzlies PR, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been downgraded to out due to his hamstring strain.
Jackson is a six-year veteran of the Grizzlies who has been a pivotal piece in the team's revival. In the 2022-2023 season, Jackson was awarded the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and voted to be an NBA All-Star. He was the second Grizzlies player to win the award in franchise history, with the first being Marc Gasol.
Last season, Jackson averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game on 46/35/79 shooting splits. In Jackson's last 10 games against the Houston Rockets, he averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. Needless to say, the Grizzlies and their fans can't wait to get their All-Star back on the court to provide a big lift.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
