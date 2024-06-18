All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star Gets Honest About the WNBA

The WNBA is continuing to grow

Joey Linn

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react ons the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The WNBA has experienced incredible growth this season. While the league had been trending upward in recent years, the arrival of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and several other star rookies has helped place an even bigger spotlight on women's basketball.

While this growth has unfortunately come with a lot of negativity, there is no denying that the WNBA is on the rise, which is a great thing. Speaking recently on this, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. shared his brief thoughts on what is happening in the WNBA, saying people just need to enjoy the moment, because there are great things going on.

This is the right perspective to have, because while growth of this magnitude in any space will bring a level of negativity, there are too many positive things happening in the WNBA to allow that negativity to overshadow it all. That seems to be the message from Jackson, who is one of the NBA's top young stars.

As previously mentioned, the WNBA had gathered nice momentum in recent seasons behind some incredible star players, and this incoming rookie class has been able to build off that momentum to take the league to new heights. It is a great time for women's basketball, as there are so many stars at the collegiate and professional level doing great things.

Joey Linn

