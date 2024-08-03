All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Bold Statement on Zach Edey

The Memphis Grizzlies have high hopes for Zach Edey

Zach Edey, a first-round draft pick for the Grizzlies, answers a question during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Zach Edey, a first-round draft pick for the Grizzlies, answers a question during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Purdue center Zach Edey with the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Needing center help after trading away Steven Adams, the Grizzlies were linked to multiple centers throughout the pre-draft process, and landed on Edey with their first round pick.

At 7-foot-4, 300 pounds, Edey is a force in the paint. The Grizzlies hope the young center can fill a similar role to the one Adams occupied as a screener, rebounder, and rim protector. Speaking with Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, this is exactly what Grizzlies star Desmond Bane emphasized.

“I think it’s going to be a good fit,” Bane said of Edey, per Cole. “Obviously we lost (Adams). He replaces a lot of things we lost with him and then some.”

While Edey does not project to be the exact same player Adams has been throughout his 10-year NBA career, the 7-foot-4 rookie certainly has an opportunity to fill a similar role in Memphis. This is a very important role for the Grizzlies, as they need a quality center to help Jaren Jackson Jr. on the glass and defensive end while setting good screens for Ja Morant on the other end.

Edey should have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot in training camp, as the Grizzlies have not added a starting center replacement in free agency.

