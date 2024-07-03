Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Controversial Luka Doncic Statement
Luka Doncic is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history, and many would claim that he's the greatest offensive player in the game today. However, one former Defensive Player of the Year would disagree with that statement.
During an episode of Tidal's Run Your Race podcast, Memphis Grizzlies star Marcus smart was asked who had a deeper offensive bag between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. Surprisingly, Smart did not pick Luka Doncic.
"Shai is tough," Smart said. "I remember playing Shai in Boston last year, and I'm like, 'damn, you really like that?' He was like, 'yeah.' You know how he talks. 'I just be chilling, bro.' This year you see him, he ain't chilling no more. He really ain't chilling next year. I'm gonna give it to Shai on this one."
Last season, Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds on 49/38/79 shooting from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds on 54/35/87 shooting from the field. In all honesty, Luka Doncic does almost everything better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does. However, Luka is better at making difficult shots, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is better at getting by players and getting to the rim. With that argument in mind, it could make sense to say Shai is a better player offensively.
While it's hard to decide who is a better offensive player between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it's very clear that these are the two best offensive players in the NBA today.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA