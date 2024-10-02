All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Exciting Announcement

This Grizzlies star made an announcement.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Desmond Bane (22) against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Desmond Bane (22) against the New Orleans Pelicans. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have an exciting roster. Led by Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies also have a strong supporting cast around those three stars.

While Morant and Jackson get the most attention, Bane has been incredibly important for Memphis in recent seasons. While he appeared in just 42 games last season, Bane averaged a carer-high 23.7 points and 5.5 assists.

Bane and Morant give the Grizzlies one of the best backcourts in the NBA. While both missed extended time last season, they both expect to be ready for the start of this season.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Bane revealed that he is starting his own AAU team.

Via Bane and Baneville Academy: “We’re excited to announce Baneville Academy as the official AAU team representing Desmond Bane! We’re looking for high-character, hard-working 7th and 8th grade boys for the 2025-2026 school year to join us. Tryouts are October 13th at 7 PM, Mojo Up Sports Complex, 16289 Boden Rd, Noblesville, Indiana. Sign up link in bio! For inquiries, contact info@banevilleacademy.com.”

This is an exciting announcement. Morant has his Twelve Time AAU program, and Bane now has one himself.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and guard Ja Morant (12) after a three-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bane is very active in the community, and this will be an opportunity for him to pour into the next generation of basketball stars.

Joey Linn
