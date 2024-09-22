All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Honest Statement on Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson

The WNBA is in good hands with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Joey Linn

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Connecticut Sun during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Connecticut Sun during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

In addition to the WNBA playoffs beginning on Sunday, there were some exciting announcements around the league.

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson was named unanimous league MVP, winning the award for the third time in her career. It was a historic season for Wilson, who became the first player in league history to tally 1,000 points in a single season. Doing so while also breaking the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record, Wilson rightfully won MVP.

While the WNBA’s official Rookie of the Year award has not yet been announced, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously named the Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark and the Fever dropped their playoff opener to the Connecticut Sun, but it was still a big day for the All-Star rookie who took home this major award.

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted to Clark and Wilson both taking home unanimous awards.

“A’ja & Caitlin both unanimous the league is in great hands,” Jackson wrote on X.

Clark struggled in her WNBA playoff debut, scoring just 11 points on 4/17 from the field. While she did add a team-high eight assists, Clark will need to shoot much better in the second game of this series to avoid elimination.

Wilson and the Aces will play the Seattle Storm in game one of their WNBA playoff run on Sunday evening at 7:00 PM PT.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News