Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Honest Statement on Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson
In addition to the WNBA playoffs beginning on Sunday, there were some exciting announcements around the league.
Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson was named unanimous league MVP, winning the award for the third time in her career. It was a historic season for Wilson, who became the first player in league history to tally 1,000 points in a single season. Doing so while also breaking the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record, Wilson rightfully won MVP.
While the WNBA’s official Rookie of the Year award has not yet been announced, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously named the Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Clark and the Fever dropped their playoff opener to the Connecticut Sun, but it was still a big day for the All-Star rookie who took home this major award.
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted to Clark and Wilson both taking home unanimous awards.
“A’ja & Caitlin both unanimous the league is in great hands,” Jackson wrote on X.
Clark struggled in her WNBA playoff debut, scoring just 11 points on 4/17 from the field. While she did add a team-high eight assists, Clark will need to shoot much better in the second game of this series to avoid elimination.
Wilson and the Aces will play the Seattle Storm in game one of their WNBA playoff run on Sunday evening at 7:00 PM PT.
