Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Honest Statement on Luka Doncic
When Luka Doncic first entered the NBA, he already had a reputation as soon as draft night. Many knew he was a young player overseas going against grown men, but no one knew just how good he was - including Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.
During an interview on "The Old Man and The Three podcast", Jaren Jackson revealed how he felt about Luka Doncic on draft night and when he learned Doncic was a truly special basketball player.
"I didn't know who he was, well I knew who he was," Jackson said "When he got on the draft bus… It’s like your first time seeing this guy everyone’s talking about, like this myth. It's just like, oh wow, okay. Then a month later, you're fine, everything else has just been insane. He looks like he’s been in the league like 100 years."
Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson were in the same draft class together in 2018. Doncic was drafted third overall, and Jackson was drafted fourth overall. The only players drafted higher than Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson were Deandre Ayton and Marvin Magley III. If the 2018 class were to be redrafted, one would argue that Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be the top two, with either Jalen Brunson or Trae Young being number third.
For as great as Luka Doncic has been since arriving in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to be better next season. Especially, if the Grizzlies want to prove everyone wrong after last year's disastrous season.
