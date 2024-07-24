Memphis Grizzlies Star Reacts to Ja Morant's Latest Viral Post
Ever since the 2022-23 NBA offseason, it's been very clear that Ja Morant is trying to rehabilitate his image. He doesn't want to be known as just the NBA superstar who was caught brandishing a gun numerous times - his latest Instagram post is the perfect illustration of that.
Yesterday on Instagram, Ja Morant posted a series of images illustrating what he's been doing during the 2024 NBA offseason. He prefaced the image location with the saying "Peace and love" and gave the caption, "dis how i live !!"
Within the comments, Morant's Grizzlies co-star Desmond Bane agreed with the caption, stating himself, "Peace & Love 💯🔒."
There was a time when it felt like Ja Morant's teammates may have been upset about Morant's multiple suspensions during the 2023-24 NBA season. That time clearly seems to be over now, as his teammates routinely seem to rally around him both in person and on social media. The biggest lesson Ja Morant needs to take away from everything is to not let it happen again, and not disappoint his teammates again.
While no one has been talking about the Memphis Grizzlies during this offseason, they're definitely going to be a team to talk about. Make no mistake, the Memphis Grizzlies have all the talen tin theworld to be a top four seed in the Western Conference next season.
