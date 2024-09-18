All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star Reacts to Teammate's Heartbreaking Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies shared some unfortunate injury news before the 2024-25 NBA season.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12).
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12). / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies were destroyed by injuries last season. Using a record number of players due to injuries, Memphis got just nine games from Ja Morant which set the tone for what was season-long injury misfortune.

While Memphis was optimistic they could put their injury issues behind them entering the 2024-25 season, the team announced earlier this month that forward GG Jackson had undergone surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Via Grizzlies on September 4: “Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson Il underwent a successful procedure today to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Jackson Il will be reevaluated in approximately three months and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Still just 19 years old, Jackson was the NBA’s youngest player last season. Appearing in 48 games for the Grizzlies, Jackson averaged 14.6 points and projected to have a rotation spot this season.

Speaking with Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke on his teammate’s injury.

“With my help, I'm just going to make sure he's staying strong through it, keep going and all that," Jackson said. "That (injury) will hit 19-year olds a certain way."

GG Jackson and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While he just turned 25 years old, Jaren Jackson is one of the more experienced players on this Grizzlies team and wants to help his young teammate get through this heartbreaking injury.

