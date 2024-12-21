Memphis Grizzlies Star Reacts to Yuki Kawamura's Viral Performance
When NBA fans think of stars on the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is at the top of the list regarding stardom. Ignoring his accomplishments on the court as a two-time All-Star and his All-NBA honor, Morant has 9.8 million followers on Instagram and another 2.8 million on X. While it may not be a name top of mind, there's another player on Memphis who has amassed a large following as well.
Guard Yuki Kawamura, the 5-foot-8 rookie out of Japan, is one of just two active players of Japanese descent in the NBA (Los Angeles Lakers Rui Hachimura being the other). On social media, Kawamura has 892,000 followers on Instagram and another 208,400 followers on X. In a recent performance for the G League Memphis Hustle, Kawamura put on a standout performance that had one of his teammates showing support.
Following his 27 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals for the Hustle on Thursday night, Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. show some love to Kawamura reacting with "😤😤".
Kawamura has appeared in 14 games for the Grizzlies this year, scoring just a total of 14 points in his 41 combined minutes. However, with the Memphis Hustle, he's posting averages of 13.5 points and 10.8 assists in his six appearances (tip-off tournament + regular season).
Kawamura is currently on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for one-year, $1.15 million, which allows for him to be active for up to 50 games for Memphis (excluded from playoffs).
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral