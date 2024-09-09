Memphis Grizzlies Star Reacts to Zach Edey's Instagram Post
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Purdue center Zach Edey with the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. In his final season at Purdue, Edey took home numerous awards, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.
At 7-foot-4, Edey will have a very clear role in the Grizzlies’ offense. While he showed the ability to score at the collegiate level, Edey will likely begin his NBA career being asked primarily to set screens, rebound, and protect the rim.
There will certainly be lob opportunities for Edey playing alongside Ja Morant, but at least to start his career it seems the 22-year-old will be asked to play a role similar to the one Steven Adams filled in Memphis.
In a post on Instagram, Edey shared his 99 overall NBA 2K24 MyTeam card. Along with other top draft picks, Edey received this 99 overall 2K24 MyTeam card ahead of his rookie season where he will begin with a 72 overall rating in 2K25.
"@NBA2K check it out," Edey captioned his post.
Edey received a comment from his new teammate and front court partner Jaren Jackson Jr. on his latest Instagram post.
Via Jackson: “cool”
There is a chance Edey begins the season starting alongside Jackson, which has the potential to be a very high-level defensive front court. The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson plays his best basketball next to a traditional center.
