Memphis Grizzlies Star Reveals Honest Thoughts on Ja Morant
Ja Morant might be one of the most polarizing NBA players when it comes to the media, but players and teammates all seem to universally love him - including new ones like Marcus Smart.
During an episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, Marcus Smart revealed his honest thoughts when he met Ja Morant in Grizzlies training camp. Smart had never played with Morant before and was in awe of just how athletic Morant truly was.
"Different animal, man. It's one thing to watch him on TV, it's another seeing it in person," Smart said. "We were in training camp before he got hurt, he come in and get his workout in, the sh*t he's doing, it's just a trampoline under his feet. There's no way he's jumping like that for real, for real. Then you see it, and you're like, nah this is for real. This sh*t way better than it look."
With Ja Morant only playing 9 games last season, it seems like most NBA fans have forgotten just how exciting he truly is to watch. Before Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant was unanimously the most fun player in the NBA to watch. Sometimes, he may have played with too much reckless abandonment, trying to posterize players in ways that could potentially hurt himself.
When Ja Morant returns next season, fans should expect him to be on a mission to make everyone remember who he is.
