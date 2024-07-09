All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Star's Reaction to Major New York Knicks Trade Revealed

Mikal Brides shared a wild story about getting traded to the New York Knicks

Oct 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and guard Ja Morant (12) react after a basket during the second half against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was introduced on Tuesday following his trade from the Brooklyn Nets becoming official. During his introductory press conference, Bridges revealed where he was when the trade went down, saying he was with Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane.

"I was actually with [Desmond Bane]," Bridges said when speaking about the trade going down. "We was chilling by his little lake house, just chilling with his family and stuff, and then the news broke... It was crazy. It was wild. He was just screaming from afar like, 'Yo, did you see?' I'm like, 'This is crazy.' So it was cool."

Bane responded to this post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying it was crazy being with Bridges as the trade news dropped:

Bridges will join a Knicks team that has been looking for high-level wing like himself. Led by one of the league's top guards in Jalen Brunson, the Knicks feel that Bridges can be the type of two-way wing that takes their team to the next level. While Bridges was asked to do a bit too much in Brooklyn, this should be a much better role for him with the Knicks.

The Eastern Conference goes through Boston until proven otherwise, but the Knicks are certainly doing all they can to assemble a team that has a chance next season.

