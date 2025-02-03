Memphis Grizzlies Star Suffers Injury Scare vs Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered an injury scare in the first quarter during Sunday night’s game against the Bucks on the road in Milwaukee.
The moment came as the Grizzlies were leading the Milwaukee Bucks 25-22, as star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was elbowed in the mouth, a shocking sight as Jackson was covered in blood.
He would immediately work his way to the locker room with a towel placed over the wound. Jackson would not return for the remainder of the first quarter but would make his way back to the court following the first quarter and to start the second quarter of the game.
Jackson’s presence is felt with the Grizzlies as they are already without star guard Ja Morant who is healing a shoulder injury for the second game in a row. He was a game-time decision and was ultimately ruled out before the contest began.
Jackson was recently named an all-star for this year’s all-star contest as he made the cut as a reserve. He's an integral part of the Grizzlies' success as the team has a 31-15 record when he's been available.
Through 46 games this season, Jackson has been averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 50/35/78 shooting from the field. Currently, against the Milwaukee Bucks, he already has 14 points in 15 minutes on 50% shooting from the field.
