Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins And Players React To Horrible Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The NBA was saddened to hear the breaking news that former Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash today. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the tragedy before the game but the players were not made available for comments. Although they were not available for comments before the game, many expressed their grief via Twitter. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, along with another of her teammates and their parent was reported to have been killed in the crash as well.

Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Kobe Bryant

“Unbelievable legacy," said Jenkins. "I wish we were not talking about this today. It is a tragedy. It is a shock. It is easy to talk about the basketball player, the competitor and the champion. He was a difference-maker for so many in the NBA world and the basketball world. The legacy he leaves is well beyond the basketball floor and the court. It is what he did globally to impact and spark a new generation to fall in love with the game of basketball and falling in love with competition itself. He cared for so many people and made that a priority going around the world and making that known. It has made a difference not just in the NBA, but also in the world. It is a tragedy. I know as an organization out thoughts go out to him, his family, the Lakers organization and the community. That is not enough. Words only mean so much."

"As tough as it is to say right now, it is on all of us to build off of his legacy and know that we can make a difference.," Jenkins added. "Going out there with how we play the game, how we compete in the game, how we utilize the blessings we have to go out there and make a difference in the world. As I said, I wish we weren’t talking about that today. We were letting him be that standard-bearer, but now it is an unfortunate moment. It is a new reality that we are facing but we all need to rally and be there to support each other. That is the biggest thing. That is my message to my team. Hopefully it is the message throughout the NBA community and the world, to go out there and continue to support each other as tough as this is. I know I am just talking right now and it means nothing. It is about going out there and being there for each other and trying to go out and make a difference. That is legacy that, unfortunately, he has left right now.”

Jenkins On How The News Has Impacted The Players

“It is hitting them hard," said Jenkins. "Not a lot of words have been shared. We did come together as a team and talk about how this is bigger than basketball. We obviously know there is a game coming up against Phoenix. I was fortunate to even talk to Monty [Williams] before the game. It is hitting these guys hard. It is definitely shocking. There has been a lot coming out and it is just these moments short-term and then there is going to be a long-term effect afterwards. We have to be there for each other. I know our teammates will be there for each other. Our coaches will be there for each other. We will get through this as tough as this is."

