Memphis Grizzlies Trade Idea Pairs Ja Morant With $55M NBA Veteran

This NBA trade idea is between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies’ poor injury luck from last season has continued into the offseason. In two separate announcements, the Grizzlies revealed that both GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. suffered injuries while training during the offseason.

The Grizzlies announced on September 4 that Jackson underwent successful surgery to repair a foot injury, and will be reevaluated in approximately three months. In a separate announcement on Friday, the Grizzlies revealed that Williams suffered a stress reaction in his left tibia, and will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.

These injuries leave the Grizzlies without two key wings that project to be in their rotation when healthy.

Vince Williams Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Amid this injury news, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical trade idea that gives Memphis some additional forward depth by adding Brooklyn Nets veteran Dorian Finney-Smith.

Via Favale: “Coming up with the money to match DFS's money ($14.9 million) won't be an issue, either. Spacing gets dicey if Luke Kennard's expiring deal has to be included (after Dec. 14), but the Grizzlies have a smattering of sub-mid-level-exception contracts they can aggregate.”

Finney-Smith appeared in 68 games (56 starts) for Brooklyn last season, averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per contest. The eight-year NBA veteran would give Memphis some forward depth that has been recently hit by injuries.

Joey Linn
