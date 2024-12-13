Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing host to the visiting Brooklyn Nets, for the third and final time these two teams will meet in the regular season. The Nets have had the better of the Grizzlies in both prior matchups, with the latest game ending in a final score of 104-106. Zach Edey had a phenomenal game in the previous meeting, scoring 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while shooting 92% from the field. Edey's status for today's game however is up in the air.
The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Edey is currently doubtful with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Nets have seven players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin, Cam Thomas, Dariq Whitehead, Ziaire Williams, and Cui Yongxi.
Bojan Bogdanovic is out as he recovers from a left foot injury, Jaylen Martin is out on his two-way G League contract, Tyrese Martin is out on his two-way G League contract, Cam Thomas is out with a left hamstring strain, Dariq Whitehead is out on G League assignment, Ziaire Williams is out with a left knee sprain, and Cui Yongxi is also on his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
