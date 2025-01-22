Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies continue their four-game homestand against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Both teams are sitting on a three-game winning streak and neither team will be quick to give that up.
The Grizzlies have eight players listed on the injury report: Zach Edey, Yuki Kawamura, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Zach Edey is listed on the report but is available as he deals with a nasal fracture and the use of a face mask.
Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Marcus Smart is out due to a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Luke Kennard is probable with left ankle soreness, Jake LaRavia is doubtful with lower back soreness, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out due to left thumb surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Hornets have five players listed on the injury report: Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaun, and KJ Simpson.
Tre Mann is out due to disc irritation, Brandon Miller is out with a right wrist ligament tear, Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair, Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment, and KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
