All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets have submitted an injury report containing 13 players

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their four-game homestand against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Both teams are sitting on a three-game winning streak and neither team will be quick to give that up.

The Grizzlies have eight players listed on the injury report: Zach Edey, Yuki Kawamura, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Zach Edey is listed on the report but is available as he deals with a nasal fracture and the use of a face mask.

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Marcus Smart is out due to a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Luke Kennard is probable with left ankle soreness, Jake LaRavia is doubtful with lower back soreness, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out due to left thumb surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Hornets have five players listed on the injury report: Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaun, and KJ Simpson.

Tre Mann is out due to disc irritation, Brandon Miller is out with a right wrist ligament tear, Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair, Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment, and KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News