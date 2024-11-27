All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

There is a very important name listed on the injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the second game of their four-game home stand against the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Grizzlies are currently on a three-game win streak and look to extend it to four games against the ninth-place team in the Eastern Conference. However, the Grizzlies will be down a few key players.

The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is back on the injury report after already being injured for eight games as he now has a left knee contusion, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out while he recovers from an injured right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Pistons have six players listed on their injury report: Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, and Alondes Williams.

Cade Cunningham is currently listed as doubtful as he has a sprain in his left sacroiliac joint, Tobias Harris is questionable with a left hip impingement, Daniss Jenkins is out on his two-way G League contract, Bobi Klintman is out with a right calf contusion, Cole Swider is questionable as he is out on his two-way G League contract, and Alondes Williams is out on his two-way G League contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

