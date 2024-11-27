Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the second game of their four-game home stand against the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Grizzlies are currently on a three-game win streak and look to extend it to four games against the ninth-place team in the Eastern Conference. However, the Grizzlies will be down a few key players.
The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is back on the injury report after already being injured for eight games as he now has a left knee contusion, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out while he recovers from an injured right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Pistons have six players listed on their injury report: Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, and Alondes Williams.
Cade Cunningham is currently listed as doubtful as he has a sprain in his left sacroiliac joint, Tobias Harris is questionable with a left hip impingement, Daniss Jenkins is out on his two-way G League contract, Bobi Klintman is out with a right calf contusion, Cole Swider is questionable as he is out on his two-way G League contract, and Alondes Williams is out on his two-way G League contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
