Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Houston Rockets in their second regular season matchup tonight.
In their last encounter, the Rockets came away with the victory in their previous matchup, ending with a final score of 128-108. Ja Morant led the way with 24 points on 47% field goal shooting, but it wasn't enough to stifle the 86 points scored by the Rockets starters. The Grizzlies will be aiming their sights at evening their season series in front of their home crowd today, but the injury report may have an impact.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable with a right AC sprain.
Desmond Bane is currently questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable with left thigh soreness.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Santi Aldama is questionable with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Rockets have five players listed on their report: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Reed Sheppard.
Tari Eason is doubtful as he manages a left lower leg injury, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a fractured left metacarpal, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Jack McVeigh is out due to his two-way contract, and Reed Sheppard is out on G League assignment.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral