All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

There are multiple All-Stars listed on the Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Houston Rockets in their second regular season matchup tonight.

In their last encounter, the Rockets came away with the victory in their previous matchup, ending with a final score of 128-108. Ja Morant led the way with 24 points on 47% field goal shooting, but it wasn't enough to stifle the 86 points scored by the Rockets starters. The Grizzlies will be aiming their sights at evening their season series in front of their home crowd today, but the injury report may have an impact.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable with a right AC sprain.

Desmond Bane is currently questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable with left thigh soreness.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (middle) and guard Desmond Bane (right) react during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Santi Aldama is questionable with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Rockets have five players listed on their report: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Reed Sheppard.

Tari Eason is doubtful as he manages a left lower leg injury, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a fractured left metacarpal, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Jack McVeigh is out due to his two-way contract, and Reed Sheppard is out on G League assignment.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News