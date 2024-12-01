Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the visiting Indiana Pacers in the first game of the regular season series today. The Grizzlies are currently on a five-game winning streak, while the Pacers have won three out of their last five games. As the Grizzlies have continued their winning streak, their injury report has fortunately gotten even smaller.
The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Zach Edey remains out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Ja Morant is listed as available.
The Pacers have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Jackson, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Tristen Newton, Ben Sheppard, and James Wiseman.
Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Andrew Nembhard is questionable with inflammation of the left patellofemoral, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, Tristen Newton is questionable as he is on a two-way G League contract, Ben Sheppard is out with a left oblique strain, and James Wiseman is out with a tear in his left Achilles tendon.
Since the 2021-2022 season, the Grizzlies have won five out of six of the matchups against the Indiana Pacers. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
