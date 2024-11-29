Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are officially the hottest team in the Western Conference and take on the coldest team in the conference today, the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis will have a massive health advantage over New Orleans as well.
The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is probable with a left knee contusion, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a left fifth metatarsal repair, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart are all listed as available against the Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans have eight players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jamal Cain, Jordan Hawkins, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, and Trey Murphy III.
Zion Williamson is out due to a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jamal Cain is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with low back soreness, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right calf soreness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out due to a G League assignment, and Trey Murphy III is questionable with a left knee contusion.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 2:00 p.m. PST.
