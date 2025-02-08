Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma CIty Thunder Injury Report
Saturday night's battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder is one of those rare moments where a game can be a proving ground for both teams.
Oklahoma City has been dominating the Western Conference with a four-game winning streak and an overall first-seeded record of 41-9. The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak of their own and have slid into the second seed.
While Memphis can't realistically catch up to the Thunder in the standings, it's a perfect opportunity to show that they're capable of hanging with them. The two teams faced off in late December with OKC absolutely dominating the Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Johnny Davis, Zach Edey, and Cam Spencer.
Desmond Bane is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Johnny Davis is out because he's not with the team, Zach Edey is available with a face mask, and Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery recovery.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Luguentz Dort, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, and Cason Wallace.
Chet Holmgren is out due to rest.
Ousmane Dieng is out due to a right soleus strain, Luguentz Dort is questionable with lower back spasms, Ajay Mitchell is out with right great big toe surgery, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Cason Wallace is out with a right shoulder sprain.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets