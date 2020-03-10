Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Game Day Videos: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) are preparing to take on the Orlando Magic (29-35) tonight and earlier this morning several members of the team made themselves available to speak to the local media. Ja Morant would share his thoughts on the possible restrictions that could come with the awareness of the coronavirus, his observations of Justise Winslow, and tonight's matchup with Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic.

Ja Morant Game Day Media Availability Post Shootaround

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.