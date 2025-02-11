Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are visiting the Phoenix Suns for game two of their regular season series matchup on Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies won the first game in the series with a final score of 117-112. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way totaling 38 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 50/44/59 shooting splits. Both teams are in a different place than where they were on New Year's eve when they first faced off. Phoenix is fresh off of Kevin Durant trade drama.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with six players listed on their report: Zach Edey, Yuki Kawamura, Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer.
Zach Edey is AVAILABLE but dealing with a nasal fracture and requires a face mask.
Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right ankle distal syndesmosis sprain, Johnny Davis is out as he is not with the team, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, and Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery recovery. Ja Morant is listed as available.
The Suns have seven players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie, Oso Ighodaro, Cody Martin, and Vaslije Micic.
Bradley Beal is OUT with a left great toe sprain.
Grayson Allen is probable with left knee soreness, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract, Collin Gillespie is out due to his two-way contract, Oso Ighodaro is out on G League assignment, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, and Vaslije Micic is questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Kevin Durant is listed as available and is set to return from his ankle injury.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns will face off Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
