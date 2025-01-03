All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have major players listed on their injury report vs the Sacramento Kings

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to Sacramento to take on the Kings tonight in the second game of their regular season matchup. The last game ended in favor of the Grizzlies with a final score of 115-110.

The Grizzlies will need big contributions from their reserves once again today as the injury report isn't doing them any favors.

The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Jake LaRavia, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is listed as out as he is dealing with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Zach Edey is questionable due to concussion protocol, Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, Brandon Clarke is questionable with a right soleus strain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Yuki Kawamura is questionable with left shoulder soreness, Jake LaRavia is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain

Ja Morant and Zach Edey of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with center Zach Edey (14) during the first half against the Denver Nuggetsat FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Kings have six players listed on their injury report: Keegan Murray, Devin Carter, Isaiah Crawford, Isaac Jones, Mason Jones, and Orlando Robinson.

Keegan Murray is doubtful with left ankle soreness.

Keegan Murray of the Kings
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) watches his shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Devin Carter is out on a G League assignment, Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, Isaac Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Orlando Robinson is out on a G League assignment.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

