Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
After a disappointing loss against the Houston Rockets, the Memphis Grizzlies face off against a competitive San Antonio Spurs tonight. The Spurs may only have a record of 19-19, but they've shown that they can compete with anyone in the league, especially when considering they're only two games behind the fifth seed.
The Grizzlies had a very rough start to the season when it came to injury luck, and while they still have some key names listed on the injury report, things are looking much better now.
Memphis has six players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Marcus Smart is listed as out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.
Jay Huff is probable with left knee soreness, GG Jackson is out on a G League assignment, Zyon Pullin is out with a G League two-way, Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery injury recovery, and Vince WIlliams Jr. is out due to a right ankle sprain.
The San Antonio Spurs have a relatively clean injury report, containing only one actually injured player. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Jeremy Sochan is out due to bilateral low back spasms, Sidy Cissoko is out due to a G League assignment, David Duke Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out due to a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
