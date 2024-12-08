Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies take on a Washington Wizards team that miraculously defeated the Denver Nuggets after a career game from Nikola Jokic. While the Grizzlies have some major names listed on the injury report, they still have a much greater advantage over the Wizards.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is questionable with back soreness, Desmond Bane is questionable with left toe soreness, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with right metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out with illness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Washington Wizards have eight players listed on their injury report: Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George, Corey Kispert, Alex Sarr, and Tristan Vukcevic.
Kyle Kuzma is out with a left rib sprain, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out with right calf inflammation, Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is out with a left hamstring inflammation, Kyshawn George is out with a left ankle sprain, Corey Kispert is out with a left ankle sprain, Alex Sarr is out with low back soreness, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a left knee contusion.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
