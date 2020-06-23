Memphis Grizzlies' Youth Basketball Program Named As Finalist For Jr. NBA Program Of The Year

The Arkansas Greyhounds, an affiliate team of the Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball, is being recognized as one of the six finalists for the Jr. NBA Program of the Year. Making them the second Grizzlies' affiliate team to do so.

The six finalists for the NBA Program of the year are hand-picked and chosen out of 100 nominees. To be selected, the team has to embody the core values of the Jr. NBA league, as well as have a measurable impact on the youth and community.

The Greyhounds operate and run their own Junior Grizzlies league that also provides resources for the children such as uniforms, basketballs, and game tickets.

Established in Crittendon County, Arkansas, this league is for students from first to tenth grade.

Founder and Director, Jacob Schultz, invest in their students' futures by providing them with tutors and mentors for the students to maintain success on and off the court - making the students more capable of receiving well-deserved scholarships.

The Greyhounds ensure the students' involvement in their community by volunteering in local projects such as street clean-ups and back-to-school events.

Upholding the core values of the NBA Jr. league program, the finalists are awarded $1,000. If they are named NBA Program of the Year, they will be granted $5,000 and featured on the NBA Jr.'s website and social media platforms.

The winner of the Jr NBA Program of the Year award will be announced on July 7th.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

