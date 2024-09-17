Miami Heat NBA Free Agent Reportedly Joins LA Clippers
NBA training camps are beginning in the next two weeks. The LA Clippers will host their media day on September 30 and with then head to Hawaii for their training camp. The Clippers have several non-roster players joining them in camp, and have reportedly added another.
In an article from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, it was announced that 25-year-old guard Alondes Williams will join the Clippers in Hawaii for their training camp.
“All three of the Miami Heat’s two-way players from last season have now formally relocated, with guard Alondes Williams going to training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers,” Winderman wrote.
Williams spent last season with Miami on a two-way deal, appearing in seven NBA games and 43 G Legaue games.
Via Heat on February 9, 2024: “Williams, a 2024 G League All-Star and NBA Rising Stars Game selection, has appeared in 32 games with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season and averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 37.0 minutes while shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 73.9 percent from the foul line.”
Williams scored 55 points in a G League game on January 7, 2024. While he has just eight games of NBA experience, Williams has dominated the G League.
