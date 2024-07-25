Miami Heat Sign Player Recently Released by Memphis Grizzlies
The Miami Heat announced on Thursday that the team had signed guard Josh Christopher to a Two-Way Contract.
"Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Josh Christopher to a Two-Way Contract and waived guard Zyon Pullin," the Heat wrote in a press release. "Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
On Christopher, Miami added the following:
"Christopher, who was named the 2024 Summer League Championship Game MVP, helped Miami capture the title in Las Vegas after appearing in all six games (four starts) averaging 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.00 steals, 1.8 assists and 25.9 minutes while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 52.5 percent from three-point range and a perfect 15-of-15 from the foul line."
Christopher was recently in the Memphis Grizzlies organization after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in July of 2023, but was waived by Memphis in September when the team signed Matthew Hurt and Mychal Mulder.
This decision was controversial among Grizzlies fans who were high on Christopher, as the young guard has a lot of upside he was able to show off during NBA Summer League. In their statement on the Christopher signing, Miami added the following:
"Christopher, who was selected in the first round (24th overall) by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft, spent last season in the G League between the Salt Lake City Stars and the HEAT’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He appeared in 18 regular season games (seven starts) with the Skyforce and averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.39 steals and 27.4 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and a team-high 90.5 percent from the foul line."
Had Christopher been in the Grizzlies organization last season, he almost certainly would have gotten an opportunity at the NBA level, as they used a record number of players due to so many injuries.
