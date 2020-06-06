Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Donate Over $100 Million To Organizations Supporting Racial Equality

Michael Jordan is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time and now with his pledge to donate over $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that support racial equality, he is making his case to be known as a great philanthropist as well.

Jordan, who has often been criticized for not doing enough for the black community has stepped up has generosity lately and this massive donation is just the latest example.

Jordan and Jordan Brand released a statement on the pledge.

"Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide, and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.

It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."