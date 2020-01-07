GrizzliesMaven
Could Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Twitter Exchange Point To Morant's Possible Slam Dunk Competition Decision?

Anthony Sain

Monday evening Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Ja Morant put out a cryptic emoji tweet that his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. replied to with emojis as well. The exchange between friends and teammates had many jumping to conclusions about what it may possibly mean - including Morant possibly leaning towards participating and Jackson possibly being part of his performance.

NBA players live their lives under the microscope of millions of eyes. Especially in today's social media era when players can post their thoughts publically for fans to read and react to.  When Ja Morant let his followers know that he was "thinking" and Jaren Jackson possibly responded by advising him to "keep it quiet," the speculation ensued.

 

Some guessed that Morant was contemplating whether he wanted to participate or not while others thought that he might be thinking about what dunks he was going to do.  Others suggested that based on Jackson Jr.'s response that he may possibly be involved in his potential slam dunk routine as well.  Maybe we will get to see Morant attempt to soar over the head of his 6'11" teammate during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago

If Morant does in fact decide to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, he will be joining former champion Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers, who accepted his invite yesterday and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat who has also accepted his invitation.  Former champion and host team Chicago Bulls own Zach Lavine has been invited, but like Morant has yet to accept.

