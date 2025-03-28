Multiple Key Players Ruled Out With Injury in Grizzlies-Thunder
On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that felt promising, but then ended in a 122-102 blowout.
The Thunder have absolutely dominated the Grizzlies this season, sweeping them 4-0 after Thursday night's win. Going beyond this season, the Thunder has now won nine straight games over the Grizzlies, dating all the way back to December 17, 2022.
Unfortunately for the Thunder, they lost two players in the process of the win: Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams.
Caruso left the game against the Grizzlies and did not return due to lower back soreness. Jaylin Williams left the game due to left hip stiffness and did not return.
Caruso played 10 minutes prior to the injury, putting up 6 points, rebounds, and 1 assist on 40% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Williams played roughly 8 minutes before exiting, putting up 3 points and 3 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.
Thursday night's loss has Memphis in somewhat dangerous territory. The team is now only 2.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the 7th seed and could legitimately fall into the play-in tournament if they don't get things together.
There still doesn't seem to be a timetable for Ja Morant's return, and that seems to be the biggest issue for the Grizzlies moving forward.
Related Articles
Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder