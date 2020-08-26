SI.com
AllGrizzlies
HomeNews
Search

My Thoughts - The Indiana Pacers part ways with Head Coach Nate McMillan

Anthony Sain

The Indiana Pacers decided to fire veteran head coach Nate McMillian after the team's 99-87 loss to the Miami Heat ended their season with a 4-0 sweep.  Many were shocked by the news with McMillan being one of the better coaches in the league as well as his team being shorthanded in the bubble.  I shared my thoughts on the situation.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know your opinion on the NBA trying to resume play. Do you think that the “bubble campus idea will work? Do you think it will be safe? Will it be worth the risk? Is it a distraction to the progress that has been made by all of the recent protests? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Follow Our New Social Media Manager and Community Initiative Reporter

Carmen Darden - @charm_carm_GRZ

Follow Our Grizzlies Columnist

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. - @liaudwin

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: AllGrizzlies or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. show support for teams boycotting games in the NBA bubble

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out tweets on Wednesday to show support for the six teams that decided to boycott games in the NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers, and Los Angeles Lakers all stood in solidarity as they decided to boycott all games today.

Anthony Sain

The Milwaukee Bucks make a historical statement by boycotting their playoff against the Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to take on the Orlando Magic in game 5 of their playoff series in the first round of the NBA playoffs until they decided to make a statement in the name of social justice. In a historical fashion, the Bucks players decided to boycott the game - an unprecedented measure for the NBA. A decision like this from the players - although controversial, hopefully in one that can lead to justice in Wisconsin, the state where Jacob Blake was shot by police in the town of Kenosha.

Anthony Sain

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet speaks on the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake was a victim of police brutality as he was shot by officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke on the situation today including saying that possible boycotts from players may be in order.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Thoughts on the Philadelphia 76ers firing Brett Brown with Justin Grasso from Sports Illustrated's All76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers fired Head Coach Brett Brown after seven seasons yesterday and I brought on Justin Grasso from Sports Illustrated's All76ers to talk about the firing, any additional moves by the organization and the rumors surrounding possible trades for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Anthony Sain

What should the Memphis Grizzlies do with DeAnthony Melton?

In what appears to be a relatively uneventful offseason by comparison for the Memphis Grizzlies, second-year combo-guard DeAnthony Melton is preparing to enter free-agency. The Grizzlies now have a tough decision to make in regards to "Mr. Do-Something" who is a restricted free agent.

Anthony Sain

August 24 (8/24) is a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sadly passed away at the hands of a fatal helicopter accident along with his daughter GiGi. Today was day across the NBA and the entire world where many took time to celebrate his legacy.

Anthony Sain

The NBA is considering continuing the playoff play-in series going forward

According to a story from Jabari Young from CNBC, the NBA is considering making the play-in series that was implemented for the NBA restart to become an ongoing addition to the league. This year's series was between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trailblazers, resulting in the eighth-seeded Blazers defeating the Grizzlies, 126-122.

Anthony Sain

Luka Doncic's coming out party has me thinking anything is possible for the Dallas Mavericks

Superstars are born during the NBA Playoffs and Luka Doncic's coming out party on the biggest stage is just the latest birth of a potential all-time great. Doncic's 43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists triple-double to lead the Mavericks to a 135-133 win over the Los Angeles Clippers tying their series at two games apiece. With a transcendent star in the making in Doncic, and with the uncertainty and peculiarity of the bubble, the Mavericks, in my opinion, have as much of a shot as anyone to make a run for the NBA Championship.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: NBA Draft Lottery Talk - Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues

Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearsBlues joined me today to talk about tonight's NBA draft lottery and the options that the Memphis Grizzlies will have. Will they jump into the top 4 picks or will they convey their 14th pick to the Boston Celtics?

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Kleiman End Of Season Media Availability - Pt 3

The Memphis Grizzlies have wrapped up an incredible 2019-20 season filled with highlights, player development, and achievement, that ended in a loss to the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA's first-ever play-in series. Executive Vice-President Zach Kleiman spoke to the media to cap off this exciting season.

Anthony Sain