NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Lakers-Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies played an exciting game on Wednesday night. While Memphis was without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and several other key players, it put up a good fight against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of LA’s squad.
While the Lakers were able to create some separation in the fourth quarter, Memphis continued to battle back and make things interesting in the final minutes. Because this game was close down the stretch, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report that details one big missed call.
With the Lakers leading 124-117 in the final minute of the game, the NBA said Marcus Smart should have been called for a personal foul against James.
“Smart (MEM) reaches in and initiates contact with James' (LAL) arm, which causes him to lose his balance and control of the ball,” the NBA wrote.
This would have sent James to the free throw line, as LA was in the bonus, but the Lakers instead came away empty on that possession.
Winning the game regardless of this big missed call, the Lakers were able to hold off the Grizzlies’ late push. That said, this was still a big miss given the time and score.
The win pushed the Lakers to 7-4 on the season while the Grizzlies dropped to 7-5.
