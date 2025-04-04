NBA Admits Big Mistake in Grizzlies vs Heat
On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat faced off in a thrilling game that finished with Ja Morant hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater.
The game also came with Ja Morant repeating his controversial gun taunt that caused him to receive a $75,000 fine from the NBA. However, that wasn't the mistake that the league admitted.
The NBA's last two-minute report revealed one major mistake in Thursday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
At the 21.7 mark of the fourth quarter, Kel'el Ware should have been whistled for an out-of-bounds call, and the Memphis Grizzlies should have been rewarded with the ball.
"Ware (MIA) is the last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds, and Memphis should have been awarded with possession. "
With how tightly contested the game was, there may not have been a reason for Morant to hit a game-winner if the call was properly called.
It's unfortunate that in a game where Morant re-established himself as a reliable superstar, the biggest talk from the game has been all of the controversy. Regardless, the Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a win on Thursday night, and Morant provided it to them.
With the Grizzlies' win over the Heat, they're now back in the 6th seed, with an overall record of 45-32. Good enough to stay out of the play-in tournament, for now.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Breaks Silence Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Investigating Controversial Ja Morant, Buddy Hield Exchange
Former NBA Star's Steph Curry, Lakers Statement After Historic Game