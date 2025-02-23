NBA Admits Missed Call in Grizzlies-Magic
The Memphis Grizzlies entered their Friday night contest against the Orlando Magic on a two-game losing streak, losing to the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers in prior contests. Memphis hadn't played a home contest since February 8th, and won't do so until the 25th as they continue their road trip.
In a close game, the Grizzlies got the best of the Magic 105-104, with Ja Morant leading the way for Memphis with 23 points. While the game came down to the wire, the league's recently released Last Two Minute Reports indicate the officials failed to make a call in favor of the Grizzlies Friday night.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Friday's Grizzlies-Magic matchup, revealing an error in officiating late in the game.
At the 1:09 mark in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 104, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was not called for defensive three seconds.
"Carter Jr. (ORL) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent."
While the Grizzlies went on to ultimately win the game, the no-call on Carter didn't seem to make a major impact on the outcome. The Grizzlies will shift their focus to Sunday with a top-ranked matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
