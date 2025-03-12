NBA Announces Utah Jazz Punishment Before Memphis Grizzlies Game
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night for the third time this season.
While star player Lauri Markkanen is questionable to play due to lower back injury management, it turns out his availability has been the subject of some controversy.
The NBA announced on Tuesday before the Grizzlies game that the Utah Jazz have been fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy when the Jazz faced off against the Washington Wizards on March 5.
"The NBA announced today that the Utah Jazz organization has been fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy. The violation occurred when the Jazz failed to make Lauri Markkanen, a star player under the Policy, available for the team's game against the Washington Wizards on March 5 at the Capital One Arena, as well as other recent games. The Policy, which was adopted prior to the 2023-24 season, is intended to promote participation in the NBA's regular season."
Markkanen has played in 43 out of 65 games for the Utah Jazz, averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43/35/87 shooting from the field.
It's clear that Utah isn't trying to win games this season as they currently have the worst record in the Western Conference and are on a six-game losing stream.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Utah Jazz at 8;00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
