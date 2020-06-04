AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

NBA Board Of Governors Approves Commissioner Adam Silver's Proposal To Resume The Season - Players Association Is Up Next

Anthony Sain

The NBA is one step closer to resuming its season today after the league's Board of Governors approved Commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to resume the season. The proposal must now be approved by the National Basketball Players Association in what feels like a formality.

The 22-team proposal that had gained momentum over the past few weeks with six teams outside of the current 16 in playoff positions being added.  There is still no final word on how the schedule of regular-season games will go outside of knowing that it will be eight games.  Reports also say that the schedule could resemble the previously existing schedule of the teams minus the teams that are not a part of the resumption plan.

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Interview With Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler

I had the opportunity to interview Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler today and we discussed several topics including the NBA returning and his thoughts on the 22-team format, his thoughts on the team's progress so far this season, and how the team might respond to being overlooked. The NBA season appears to be resuming soon and Wexler is optimistic about the return as well as what he sees from his team.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 6-3-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN yesterday and we discussed a number of topics including the proposed 22-Team format for the return of the NBA and how it affects the Memphis Grizzlies, Mike Miller stepping down as assistant coach with the University of Memphis and what head coach Penny Hardaway needs to do from here, and my views on social justice, protesting and rioting in America.

Anthony Sain

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Speaks Out Against Racism

Masai Ujiri is the President of Basketball Operations for the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. He was stopped by a police officer when he attempted to enter the court after the Raptors celebrated their title. Ujiri wants to use his experience plus the much more series events that happened to George Floyd, to create change by initiating conversation within all NBA organizations.

Anthony Sain

Details Emerge For The NBA's 22-Team Plan That Could Be Favorable For The Memphis Grizzlies

Details came out today about the NBA's proposed return to play - notably the 22-team format that has been tossed around heavily as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies who many say are being handled poorly throughout this whole ordeal, now seem to be in a much more favorable position than once assumed.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin

I was a guest on Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin on AM 560 yesterday and we discussed various topics including the recent developments with protests across the country, New York Knicks owner James Dolan's controversial statement, MLB labor negotiations, and the return of the NBA.

Anthony Sain

NBA Looks To Be Headed Towards Bringing 22 Teams To Orlando - Possible End Of Season Date As Well

NBA Commissioner Adam is scheduled to have a proposal set to vote by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, but all signs are pointing towards a 22-team format with regular season, play-in, and playoff games in Orlando. A projected end date for the playoffs has also been released according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anthony Sain

Washington Bullets Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At Age 74

Legendary NBA Hall of Fame athlete Wes Unseld passed away this morning at age 74. Unseld led the then Washington Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978 and was one of only two players to win league MVP as a rookie.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Analyst Brevin Knight Speaks Out On Social Justice Via Twitter

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and now analyst Brevin Knight was already a beloved voice for the city of Memphis with his honest and educated commentary of the game but now with him taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on social justice, he has shown that his passion goes beyond basketball.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Police Officer Grateful For Unexpected Payments Received From Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera During COVID-19 Pandemic

Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has done several things over the course of the NBA's stoppage of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic but to a local police officer who works security on game days; he is grateful to be included in Pera's good graces.

Anthony Sain

by

Chipc3

Former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach Leads Charge For NBA Coaches Against Racism And Injustice

Current Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is the leader of a committee formed from the National Basketball Coaches Association in an effort to take a stand against "police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism." Pierce also served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies under then Head Coach Lionel Hollins from 2011-2013, as well as serving as a part of their player development staff.

Anthony Sain