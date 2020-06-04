NBA Board Of Governors Approves Commissioner Adam Silver's Proposal To Resume The Season - Players Association Is Up Next

The NBA is one step closer to resuming its season today after the league's Board of Governors approved Commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to resume the season. The proposal must now be approved by the National Basketball Players Association in what feels like a formality.

The 22-team proposal that had gained momentum over the past few weeks with six teams outside of the current 16 in playoff positions being added. There is still no final word on how the schedule of regular-season games will go outside of knowing that it will be eight games. Reports also say that the schedule could resemble the previously existing schedule of the teams minus the teams that are not a part of the resumption plan.

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

