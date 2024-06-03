NBA Champion Compares Young Grizzlies Star to Kevin Durant, LeBron James
The Memphis Grizzlies have an incredibly bright future when it comes to how much young talent they have with star potential. Ja Morant is only 24 years old, but they have another rising young star in 19-year-old GG Jackson.
Grizzlies legend Tony Allen was interviewed by Kelly Iko of The Athletic, where he showed his excitement about what GG Jackson could become in the NBA. Allen even compared GG to LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony.
“He’s shown flashes of being some type of poor man’s Kevin Durant, some poor man’s Carmelo Anthony, some poor man’s LeBron James with a high ceiling,” Allen said. “And just to say that for a guy who was (drafted in the second round), that’s a huge compliment.”
At 19 years old, Jackson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 43/36/75 shooting. Part of Jackson's high-scoring averages is due to how injured the Grizzlies were this season, so the next part of his game will come when he plays actually meaningful minutes.
“Once he learns the game, it can be scary. I could see him being maxed out one day, getting one of them big lucrative contracts with the way he’s shown flashes of being great in his rookie season,” Allen said.
If healthy, the Memphis Grizzlies will be a special team and one to watch next season.
