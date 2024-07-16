NBA Champion Receives First Head Coaching Job
Tuomas Iisalo will officially be leaving his job as head coach of Paris Basketball to become one of the lead assistant coaches for the Memphis Grizzlies. As a result of leaving, it's being reported that NBA champion Tiago Splitter will be succeeding Thomas as the new coach of Paris Basketball.
According to a report from BasketNews and various other outlets, Tiago Splitter will be leaving the Houston Rockets to become the new coach of Paris Basketball. Splitter had currently been an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets, helping the team's big men like Alperen Sengun.
As a player, Tiago Splitter won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He was also an All-EuroLeague First Team member in 2008 and a 2x All-EuroLeague Second Team member in 2009-10. Throughout Splitter's seven-year NBA career, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 55% shooting from the field.
As a coach, Splitter was first hired by the Brooklyn Nets as a pro scout and then was promoted by the Nets as a player development coach in 2019. He left the Nets in 2023 and then became an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets in 2023. When it comes to grinding and working to the top, Tiago Splitter has absolutely earned his right to become a head coach.
