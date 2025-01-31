NBA Fans React Over Controversial Call in Rockets-Grizzlies
While both teams were without their stars Ja Morant and Alperen Sengun, the Memphis Grizzlies played host to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The second and third seeds in the Western Conference, the game was expected to be a close battle despite the stars being absent. And so it was, as the game came down to the final possession and a controversial call before then.
After Jaren Jackson Jr. forced a miss on Houston's Fred VanVleet, the Grizzlies ran the fast break down 119-118 looking for a quick score to put them up. However, the referees called the timeout for Memphis, insisting that head coach Taylor Jenkins asked for one.
Jenkins was later shown irate on the sidelines to the official, as it negated an easy score for his Grizzlies. As a result of this play, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial call.
"Holy ****...one of the worst officiating moments of the season (of many of them). Taylor Jenkins was in no way calling a timeout there. Ridiculous!" one user commeneted.
"Didn't think it was possible, but these refs get worse and worse year after year," another user boldly stated.
"It’s ok the last 2 min report makes it all better," a user suggested.
"That is so crazy," a user exclaimed.
As can be seen by the reactions, people were not happy with the call. Luckily for Memphis, they were able to score on their next possession with free throws from Jackson Jr. and closed the game out 120-119.
Houston still finished the regular season series as winners of three of the four contests, as fans will have to wait now for a potential playoff matchup to come.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral