NBA Fans React To Anthony Edwards' Performance in Grizzlies-Wolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, with major playoff seeding implications on the line. With the Grizzlies looking to avoid falling into the play-in tournament and the Timberwolves looking to climb out of it, the stakes were high in Memphis on Thursday night.
After a close first half, the Timberwolves exploded for a season-high 52 points in the fourth quarter and didn't look back in their 141-125 win over the Grizzlies. Despite 87 points combined from the Grizzlies three-leading scorers, Minnesota looked toward their star man and he delivered as he's done several times this season.
Anthony Edwards finished Thursday night's game with 44 points with seven made threes in the win. While Edwards played in the fourth quarter, all 44 of his points came in the game's first three quarters. Seeing this performance, fans have taken to social media to react to Edwards' standout play.
With the NBA regular season set to finish this coming Sunday, Edwards is making a late push for his All-NBA case with a shot at potentially making the First Team. While players like Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are seemingly locked in, it will be a close race to see who takes that last spot.
On top of his overall scoring improvement this season, which was expected with Karl-Anthony Towns' departure, Edwards has also become one of the league's top outside shooters. Recently, Edwards became just the fifth player in NBA history to eclipse 300 or more made threes in a season.
If the Timberwolves can advance to the playoffs, opposing teams will have to prepare themselves to stop Edwards if he continues to play like he did Thursday night.
