NBA Fans React to Austin Reaves Injury News for Lakers-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are set to clash on Saturday night, with both teams looking to bounce back after losses.
For the Lakers, they could be without guard Austin Reaves, who is listed on the injury report as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Reaves played in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 30 points, three assists, and one rebound.
Reaves is averaging 19.9 points on 45% shooting and 35% from three on the season. On top of his scoring, he is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and grabbing 4.4 rebounds. Reaves has played in, and started, 65 games for the Lakers this year.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to his new status for Saturday's game.
"Must win damn game. Reaves gotta play," said one fan.
Another added, "cant catch a break."
"Have to figure he sits after injuring it two straight nights," said another.
Reaves played 37 minutes on Thursday night against the Bulls. He had the go-ahead bucket with three seconds left to put the Lakers up one. The Lakers lost in stunning fashion as Josh Giddey drilled a half-court shot as time expired to give the Bulls the win.
The Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, 125-104. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant did not play in the game.
