NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons Injury Update Before Nets-Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has appeared in six of his team’s seven games to begin the season. The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per contest, and the Nets have gone 3-3 in the games he has played (3-4 overall).
The Nets are being careful with Simmons because of his injury history, and are not yet letting him play in back-to-backs. Because of this, the former first overall pick has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after playing 24 minutes on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.
Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: “With Ben Simmons playing today, Jordi Fernandez confirmed that he will not be playing tomorrow night against the Grizzlies as the team still has him under a lower back injury management plan. The last time that Simmons played both games of a back-to-back was Jan. 25-26 of 2023.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this injury update.
Via @lifeechoes4real: "Oh no man"
Via @jonjonv1: "How does this make any sense"
Via @Theman512697841: "This is the most Ben Simmons tweet ever"
Via @JaredLe16625061: "i dont understand this tweet fully"
Via @MSUKB_Bets: "NBA players in 2024: 'Yeah I can def suit up today. Oh tomorrow too? Nah man that would be too much'"
While some fans have expressed their frustration and confusion with this Simmons development, it is not inconsistent with how several teams around the league approach back-to-backs for players with injury history.
